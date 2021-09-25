The United Way of Thunder Bay’s GenNext cabinet is providing mini ways for individuals, families and workplaces to volunteer to make a difference.
Mini Days of Caring is a series of recuring volunteering and engagement opportunities that create impact.
The initiative matches dedicated volunteers with local not-for-profit organizations and community projects throughout the entire year.
“Mini Days of Caring encourages volunteers to leave their wallets at home and put their local love into action by donating their time and skills to help complete projects for not-for-profit organizations who are in need of a helping hand,” said special events co-ordinator of the United Way of Thunder Bay Erika Mikkola in a news release.
In previous years, the annual Day of Caring was a one-day event involving dozens of volunteers, but as the City of Thunder Bay continues to cautiously proceed through this current phase of the pandemic, GenNext created Mini Days of Caring as a new way to enable the community to continue to give back in a safe, responsible and accessible way.
“Caring for our community should be more than a one-day event,” stated GenNext cabinet member Katie Gallagher in a news release. “Mini Days of Caring provides so many ways that families, friends and workplace groups can give back.”
To sign up for volunteer opportunities, check out the Mini Days of Caring event page at uwaytbay.ca and review what project opportunities are available at the time.
