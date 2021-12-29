The Finnish Labour Temple is at immediate risk of collapse, but the
owner of the more than 110-year-old building still plans to restore
the historic Bay Street facade and get the famous Hoito restaurant
operating in the basement once again.
Barrie-based developer Brad McKinnon said his engineer has gone into
the building that caught fire last Wednesday evening with the fire
Marshall and said the building is at a critical point.
“The supporting members inside are bowing out under the weight of all
the water that has been put into the building for fire suppression
efforts, not to mention the total collapse of the roof,” McKinnon
said late Tuesday afternoon, adding the building had not yet been
released back to him from the fire investigators.
The building looks to be a total loss despite there not being any
fire damage to the lower levels of the former Finnish Labour Temple.
“The water damage and the subsequent freezing of the water in and
around the foundation, I don’t see how anything in the building can
be saved, which is really unfortunate,” said McKinnon.
The building was in the process of being turned into condominiums
with the Finlandia Co-operative of Thunder Bay set to re-open the
Hoito in the summer of 2022.
McKinnon said he’d just had 1,000 gallons of paint delivered last
week and with plans to begin painting this week.
Now McKinnon is waiting to hear from the insurance company to confirm
they will cover the loss and give him the go-ahead to start demolition.
Once the site is secured, McKinnon said they need to make sure the
building doesn’t collapse onto Bay Street or the neighbouring
buildings. He added the building was built with the roof as the
lateral support that held the walls together.
“With that gone, it could all come down like a house of cards,” he said.
Once the remnants of the building is demolished and the site cleaned
up, McKinnon said it needs to be rebuilt.
“We need to put it back in its place,” he said.
“It’s a community icon. It’s such an important piece of Thunder Bay
history that we need to try to revive this building.”
That plan includes restoring the historic facade and continuing with
the plan to re-opening the Hoito restaurant.
McKinnon is grateful to the fire crews that prevented the blaze from
becoming a larger, community hazard and also thanked the citizens of
Thunder Bay for the amount of support he’s received.
“With all the support and strength people are putting behind me, I
don’t know how I would pick up the pieces and go forward,” he said.
“It’s not just a building. It’s not just about money. It’s about
community and restoring something that’s a national treasure and it’s
something I feel we need to make happen.”
The Finlandia Co-operative expressed shock and grief about the fire
in a post on social media.
“Many lives have been impacted by this,” the group said. “Our hearts
go out to the owner and to the whole community — we all lost
something important (Wednesday) night.”
The co-operative is determined to move forward and said how they move
forward will be discussed at its first general meeting on Jan. 16.
