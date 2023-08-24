A Wabigoon man suffered life-threatening injuries in a vehicle crash on Sunday in his community.
Officers of the Dryden Ontario Provincial Police detachment along with members of Emergency Medical Services responded to a report of a lone vehicle that crashed at the intersection of Johnson and Cemetery roads.
The driver was brought to hospital by helicopter to be treated for his life-threatening injuries.
The investigation into the crash continues.
