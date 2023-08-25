Indigenous youths from the Wabun Tribal Council territory came together for a land-based event at the 16th annual Wabun Senior Youth Gathering.
The event was held in Neebing, at the School of Indigenous Learning (SOIL), a land-based traditional facility. The event from Aug. 15-17 was held for youths aged 14 to 18. The event was organized by the Wabun Tribal Council Health Department with the support of the tribal council’s member First Nations.
“It’s great to have this gathering every summer,” said Kiara Millen, 15, of Brunswick House First Nation.
“I’ve been to this camp several times over the years and we all look forward to it as we get to make new friends and stay in touch with others we got know from other communities. It makes me happy to be here to see everyone, to learn about our culture and our language.”
The gathering had activities to learn about culture, traditions and language on the land.
Daily events featured traditional smudging ceremonies, sharing circles and group gatherings where history, teachings and storytelling were taught by elders and traditional teachers. The daily teaching events also included traditional activities including birch bark making, language lessons and drumming and singing.
Wabun youths took part in traditional food methods including the plucking and preparation of wild goose, as well as preparing and eating other wild foods including fish and moose meat. They spent evenings around camp fires where traditional stories and history was shared.
They spent several nights camping, where they slept in a traditional teepees that were set up at the wilderness camp. One day of events included a hike in the nearby wilderness to a scenic lookout where they performed ceremonies and a drumming circle.
Jeordi Pierre, owner and operator of the School of Indigenous Learning (SOIL), features this land-based organization as a facility to share and promote Indigenous culture to First Nation people, youth and the public at large to foster understanding and education on Indigenous issues.
He and his mother, elder and honorary doctor Marlene Pierre, who are both from Fort William First Nation, lead the SOIL land-based organization to provide traditional teachings and sharing. They work together with Dorothy Rody, a traditional teacher who is from Animbiigoo Zaagi’igan Anishinaabek.
Lessons and presentations at the Wabun Youth Gathering were provided by health-care teachers about healthy lifestyles and self care. Special lessons were provided to youths concerning gender diversity, suicide prevention and grief counselling. Facilitators from the Thunder Bay Indigenous Friendship Centre assisted in guiding the youths.
“This gathering is special for me because it will be the last time I can take part as a youth participant,” said Leeon Prince, 18, of Mattagami First Nation. “But I hope to come back again as a chaperone in the future.”
Wabun Tribal Council is a regional territorial organization, which represents the six First Nation communities of Beaverhouse, Brunswick House, Chapleau Ojibwe, Flying Post, Matachewan and Mattagami in Northeastern Ontario. The group is directed by its respective chiefs.
