About 80 unionized Dryden municipal workers are to receive wage increases and benefit improvements if city council approves a new collective agreement at Monday’s meeting.
The proposed two-year contract has already been ratified by the workers, who are represented by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 1730.
The tentative contract calls for a wage increase of $1 this year, with a percentage increase of 2.75 to follow in 2023, according to a city management report.
The wage increases, if approved are to cost taxpayers just over $153,000 this year and nearly $120,000 the year after that, the report said.
Benefit gains under the proposed deal include raising allowances for eyeglasses to $500 from $400, and improvements to short-term disability measures.
A previous tentative agreement was rejected by the workers on May 18. The contract to be put before council on Monday was hammered out with the assistance of a provincial conciliator. Workers voted to accept it on June 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.