Community Support Centre NW workers in Dryden have a new three-year contract.
Close to 25 members of Unifor Local 324-18 voted 100 per cent in favour of the contract at ratification meetings held on Wednesday.
Community Support Centre NW provides support programs for children, youths, adults and families living in Dryden, Kenora and Fort Frances.
“As indicated by the unanimous contract ratification vote, Unifor members at Community Support Centre NW were extremely pleased with the substantial monetary gains and key language improvements achieved in this new three-year contract,” said Stephen Boon, Unifor Northern area director, in a news release.
The new deal provides over 19.5 per cent in general wage increases, a new employer paid benefit plan, a new pension plan and a number of other solid language and monetary gains for Unifor members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.