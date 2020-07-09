The Wake the Giant Music Festival is the latest event to be postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival will return Sept. 18, 2021 and all current ticket holders will be automatically refunded.
The Wake the Giant initiative was launched last year by teachers and students at Dennis Franklin Cromarty High School as a way to make Indigenous students feel more welcome in Thunder Bay.
The initial call for businesses and organizations to put a Wake the Giant sticker in their windows to signify them as a welcoming and safe space for students received overwhelming support. More than 300 stickers have been given out in the community as of March.
The movement grew beyond the sticker campaign and the first Wake the Giant Music Festival was held in September of 2019 with acts like Metric, July Talk and Coleman Hell taking the stage.
With health and safety as the top priority for festival organizers, the festival will be postponed for a year. However, more Wake the Giant projects are expected to be launched throughout the year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.