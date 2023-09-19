Jingle dress dancing means healing for Summer Spade, a way to reconnect and share culture, and on Saturday she was one of several dancers who performed on the Wake the Giant stage with popular rock group X Ambassadors.
“It was exhilarating,” said Spade, a graduate of Dennis Franklin Cromarty High School. “It was very exciting to see a bunch of people watching us dance and share our culture with X Ambassadors.”
The New York-based rock band is known for hits like Renegades, Boom and Unsteady and the dancers performed during Renegades, the first song of their set during the festival and arguably their most notable hit.
The band was asked by students if they would be willing to have the jingle dress dancers join them for a song and there was no hesitation from the group.
“I really appreciate it because I don’t think a lot of people would have done it, especially a band as big as X Ambassadors and I really appreciate the fact they are taking the time out of their schedules to have fun with us and let us join them in their show.”
X Ambassadors was one of the headliners of this year’s Wake the Giant, which saw 6,200 people attend the fourth instalment of the festival at Marina Park on Saturday. Australian singer Dean Lewis and Canadian DJ DeadMau5 also headlined the festival.
Spade said Wake the Giant brings the community together to honour Indigenous people as well as have fun with the music.
Organizer and co-founder of Wake the Giant, Sean Spenrath, said this year’s event was nothing short of epic.
“Awesome performances, great energy and a really welcoming community vibe,” he said. “There are so many highlights from the day, including a powerful festival round dance, the youth jingle dress dancers taking the stage with co-headliner X Ambassadors, and a group of DFC students performing a song they wrote about coming to Thunder Bay for school.”
Spenrath noted the Wake the Giant message was loud this weekend and embraced by the thousands of people who attended.
Next year marks the festival’s fifth anniversary, which organizers hope will be even bigger and better.
