Prince Arthur’s Landing festival grounds is a busy place as crews work to erect tents, scaffolding and the portable stage for this Saturday’s Wake the Giant music festival.
The festival will be the first major event to be staged since the onset of the global pandemic began in March of 2020, forcing the cancellation of Wake the Giant last year.
“There have been extra stresses with wondering what we are going to be allowed to do,” Greg Chomut, teacher at Dennis Franklin Cromarty High School and one of the lead organizers of the Wake the Giant festival, told The Chronicle-Journal on Wednesday.
The challenging part of hosting the festival is working to keep everyone safe from the COVID-19 virus.
Chomut said in some ways it has been easier staging the festival because they did it in 2019.
“The health unit has been really helpful,” said Chomut. “It has been kind of a conversation, they send us all the documents of what we have to do and then we develop our plan and they send back notes on the plan . . . things have changed almost every couple of weeks all summer.”
This year’s festival features both Indigenous and non-Indigenous performers, highlighted by headliners Jessie Reyez, Third Eye Blind and Loud Luxury, joined by William Prince, iskw? , DJ Shub, Northern Cree, Thunder Bay local Nick Sherman, and Jingle Dress Dancers.
James Moore of Red Rover Entertainment and production manager for Wake the Giant music festival said that so far the site preparations have been going well.
“The stage hasn’t been used in two years so we have to do further inspections to make sure it is up to code . . . other than that everyone’s a little bit rusty but at the same time everyone’s excited to be back,” said Moore.
Setup work began on Tuesday for the Saturday show with an estimated 100 crew members working on getting the site ready.
Moore said one of the big changes is that the backstage area will be closed.
“We can’t have patrons come backstage, even VIP people, nothing like that basically because the artists we have are travelling and they might have shows this weekend or tomorrow . . . so they’re at risk if they get COVID,” said Moore. “They are crossing borders and flying, they want to make sure they are protected.”
For this year’s festival, attendees must be vaccinated or have proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Organizers are reminding people if they haven’t been vaccinated and wish to attend they can get a rapid COVID-19 test done at a pharmacy and still attend.
Chomut said they have a system ready for people to show their proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test to keep the lineup running smoothly.
At this point tickets are close to being sold out, said Chomut, adding that there are 500 tickets still available of the 3,950 tickets available. For the 2019 Wake the Giant festival, under 3,000 tickets were sold but many tickets were donated to youths from northern communities, which put the attendance at 3,500. This year students from northern communities won’t be making the trip but students from Dennis Franklin Cromarty High School will be taking part.
