For 12 years, Sharon Johnson organized the Valentine’s Day walk in memory of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.
Her sister, Sandra, was found murdered on the frozen ice of the Neebing-McIntyre floodway in February 1992. Her murder has never been solved.
For several years, Johnson had enlisted the help of a Confederation College community development class taught by Kim Ducharme.
When Ducharme contacted Johnson last year to say she and her class were ready to help, Johnson said she wouldn’t be spearheading the memorial walk anymore.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.