World Suicide Prevention Day was recognized in Thunder Bay by a variety of organizations including Nishnawbe Aski Nation, which held the inaugural Choose Life Suicide Awareness Walk.
“Indigenous youth in Canada have disproportionally higher suicide rates than non-Indigenous youth and NAN communities are experiencing a suicide crisis that has devastated its members for decades,” said deputy Grand Chief Bobby Narcisse, Friday.
Through work with NAN communities, the Choose Life program was developed in 2017 as a pilot project in connection with the Jordan’s Principle agreement, which is a child-first initiative.
The Choose Life program was developed to address the need to promote wellness among NAN youths and is now in its fifth year.
The program is set up throughout Northwestern Ontario and in NAN communities to provide youths with opportunities to learn new skills, increase confidence and self-esteem, build relationships and a sense of community.
Narcisse said the program also has a land-based healing aspect attached to it.
“Every community has developed it in their own way, whether it be going out onto the land or using community elders,” he said.
While Narcisse said the Choose Life program is just scratching the surface, NAN is still advocating with all levels of government for more resources for First Nation communities to address the challenges.
More than 100 people, including students from Dennis Franklin Cromarty High School, took part in the walk from the NAN office on Syndicate Avenue to city hall and then to the Kam River Park where a tobacco offering was made to those who lost their life due to suicide.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.