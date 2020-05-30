For 16 years, Northern Hearts, a local non-profit organization. has
been organizing a Walk with Doc program during the month of June to
encourage healthy and active lifestyles by walking in the evenings with
a featured physician.
Unfortunately, due to the rapidly evolving situation surrounding
COVID-19, it was in the best interest of participants, volunteers and
the community to cancel the public event as the health and safety of
everyone became the utmost priority.
To maintain the original objectives of the Walk with Doc and encourage
individuals to keep active, especially during this time, Northern
Hearts has created a “Virtual” Walk with Doc program.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The
Chronicle-Journal
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.