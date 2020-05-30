In on the walk

People participate in the Walk with Doc program last September.

 Supplied by Northern Hearts

For 16 years, Northern Hearts, a local non-profit organization. has

been organizing a Walk with Doc program during the month of June to

encourage healthy and active lifestyles by walking in the evenings with

a featured physician.

Unfortunately, due to the rapidly evolving situation surrounding

COVID-19, it was in the best interest of participants, volunteers and

the community to cancel the public event as the health and safety of

everyone became the utmost priority.

To maintain the original objectives of the Walk with Doc and encourage

individuals to keep active, especially during this time, Northern

Hearts has created a “Virtual” Walk with Doc program.

See the full story in the print and digital editions of The

Chronicle-Journal

Tags

Recommended for you