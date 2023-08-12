Sheila DeCorte was rained on Friday while out for a walk, but she said a little moisture was entirely appropriate.
“Rain is just water, so I see this as tears of blessings,” said the Fort William First Nation resident.
DeCorte was among a small group of women volunteers making their way along Highway 61 to mark the Lake Superior Nibi Walk, a 36-day journey around the big lake to highlight the importance of protecting waterways.
“Water is life, right?” DeCorte said. “It’s our traditional role, as women, to protect the water.”
The walk, which began last week in Wisconsin, is being led by Sharon Day, the executive director of Minneapolis’s Indigenous People’s Task Force. A lap around Superior is about 2,100 kilometres.
Upon entering Ontario at the Pigeon River border crossing, Day was reportedly greeted by a friendly “Boozhoo” — the Ojibwa word for hello.
The group was expected to reach Fort William about 3 p.m. Friday and spend the night at Thunder Bay’s Trowbridge Falls campground. DeCorte said the band was to provide the walkers with supper.
The walk around the lake was inspired by the late Josephine Mandamin, a Thunder Bay Indigenous woman, children’s advocate and residential-school survivor who led the first Lake Superior water-protection trek 20 years ago.
“During her final water walk in 2017, Mandamin trekked from Spirit Mountain in Duluth, Minn., to Matane, Que., a distance of more than 8,000 kilometres,” a backgrounder said.
Mandamin, who was born on Manitoulin Island, died in 2019 at age 77.
Fort William First Nation is currently surveying band members about the health of fish and water quality in Lake Superior. It plans to present the findings early next year.
Meanwhile, the big lake was in the news last week after a Minnesota court ruled that permits for a proposed copper-nickel mine upstream from Superior were improperly granted by the state’s pollution control agency, the Associated Press reported.
The proposed open-pit Polymet mine is to be located near Babbitt, in the northeastern part of the state.
Environmentalists and the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa sued the state in 2018 when the mining permits were granted.
