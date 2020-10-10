Students at Ecole Gron Morgan Public School helped start Walktober by walking or biking to school on Thursday.
Throughout the month of October, families are encouraged to walk to school or use their bicycles, skateboards or scooters.
"Active travel is a great way for families to get physical activity, improve mental health, build the habit of active travel and for children to learn independent mobility,” said April Hadley, health promoter at the Thunder Bay District Health Unit and co-lead of Walk or Wheel Thunder Bay, in a news release. “Active travel is a great choice for health and in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, choosing to walk or wheel is a safe and healthy way to get to and from your destination.”
