An Indigenous recognition wall was unveiled at the Harry Kirk Archives and Record Centre on Wednesday.
The wall includes three panels depicting the Robinson-Superior Treaty of 1850, a land recognition statement, and the City of Thunder Bay’s 2010 Declaration of the Rights of Aboriginal Peoples. The panels are mounted on a background archival image of Anemki Wajiw, also known as Mount McKay.
Alain Joseph, with the city’s Indigenous relations office, said every little thing done to make the community more welcoming is important.
“It contributes to how the city is run and how people feel when they’re in the city,” he said. “I hope they feel welcome and at home.”
The wall in the archives building on Vickers Street is one small chapter of the community’s history, noted Joseph.
“We want people to come in and learn about that chapter and add to that chapter, perhaps write the next chapter,” he said.
The archives office is open Monday through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
