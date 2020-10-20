Provincial police say a 26-year-old man who is supposed to be residing with a friend in Toronto for the remainder of his two-year sentence for drug trafficking and other offences could be in Thunder Bay.
Police said Nadder Mohamed was released from jail on June 4 after he had served two-thirds of his sentence on the condition that he reside at a friend’s house.
On Oct. 2, police said, Mohamed was no longer at the house as required and a warrant was later issued for his arrest.
Mohamed is described as Black, five-feet-10-inches tall and 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information can contact the OPP’s Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement division at 1-866-870-7673.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.