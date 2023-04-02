Dawna Sutherland is the kind of person who literally gives up the boots on her feet when someone is in need.
When attending the Underground Gym with her son earlier last month, Sutherland encountered a man who came into the building looking for winter boots.
“He had summer shoes on and they weren’t warm,” she said, noting she took the man to the supply room and helped him look for a pair of boots but they couldn’t find any.
“So I gave him mine,” she said. “I gave him mine and I wore his.”
Sutherland said she knows what it’s like to be in that man’s shoes.
“I see a lot of people struggling and I was there, too, at one point,” she said. “He said he had nobody. It made me think of how I was when I had nobody. I had nothing. I gave him my boots and asked if he needed anything else. He said no.”
“I told him things will get better and it’s not always going to be like this,” she added.
Underground Gym founder Peter Panetta said in his 24 years of operating the organization, people like Sutherland are rare.
“She is a very kind-hearted, considerate person,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.