Golf anyone? Well, maybe it hasn’t been that balmy. But Environment Canada says the mild spell that’s enveloped most of Northwestern Ontario for the past three weeks or so is expected to continue through next week.
“There’s not going to be a whole lot of change,” Ottawa-based meteorologist Peter Kimbell said Friday.
By mid-afternoon Friday, the mercury in Thunder Bay was just a smidgen below freezing — about seven degrees warmer than what it would normally be at this time of year.
The average temperature in the city so far this month has been about -10 C, about five degrees warmer than the 30-year average for the same period.
Kimbell said a large swath of the country — roughly between Winnipeg and Quebec City — is being impacted by a “split-stream” of air masses that has brought warm air to our region.
Though it’s been very cold in the rest of the country, the effect has left Northwestern Ontario warmer than normal, much like a polar vortex left the Northwest locked in a deep-freeze this time last year.
———
