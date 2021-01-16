People struggling with homelessness now have a place to get out of the
cold.
A new warming centre officially opened on Friday at 510-512 Victoria
Avenue East at People Advocating for Change Through Empowerment (PACE).
Funding was recently approved by Thunder Bay City Council to hire staff
to operate the warming centre which is to be open seven days a week
from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“We are excited to be able to offer use of our space to help meet the
needs of individuals experiencing homelessness to get out of the
elements,” said Georgina McKinnon, executive director of PACE in a
media release.
The move to open the centre was made under the Thunder Bay Emergency
Response to COVID-19 for a Cold Weather Response Plan.
With libraries, malls and other centres closed due to the pandemic the
need for daytime warming was deemed a priority during the winter.
