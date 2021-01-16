A place to warm up

Meredith Wilson stands near the entrance to the newly-opened warming

centre that can accommodate up to 10 people at a time. The centre is

located at 510-512 Victoria Avenue East at People Advocating for Change

Through Empowerment (PACE) office.

 By Brent Linton, CJ Staff

People struggling with homelessness now have a place to get out of the

cold.

A new warming centre officially opened on Friday at 510-512 Victoria

Avenue East at People Advocating for Change Through Empowerment (PACE).

Funding was recently approved by Thunder Bay City Council to hire staff

to operate the warming centre which is to be open seven days a week

from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“We are excited to be able to offer use of our space to help meet the

needs of individuals experiencing homelessness to get out of the

elements,” said Georgina McKinnon, executive director of PACE in a

media release.

The move to open the centre was made under the Thunder Bay Emergency

Response to COVID-19 for a Cold Weather Response Plan.

With libraries, malls and other centres closed due to the pandemic the

need for daytime warming was deemed a priority during the winter.

