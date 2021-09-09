Fort Frances provincial police are warning consumers and retailers to be on the lookout for fake $100 bills that have been circulating in the area.

Police said the fakes are made from thick paper, not polymer, and display hash marks on the top-right corner of the face side.

Translucent plastic that appear on a legitimate bill is actually only tape on the fakes. Also, the maple leaf on the fakes that appears on the left side is not a hologram, as it should be, police said.

More information about spotting counterfeit currency is available on the Bank of Canada’s website at bankofcanada.ca.