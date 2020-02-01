The City of Thunder Bay is to provide free water-jug filters to 8,700 households with lead-based service pipes as it ponders methods other than additives to prevent lead contamination in tap water.
The municipality’s source of drinking water, which is drawn from Lake Superior, is fine.
But older households in the city are susceptible to tap-water contamination because their service pipes that connect to the city’s main water line — or their internal plumbing pipes — are made out of lead.
As lead pipes corrode over time, toxic material seeps into stagnant water.
“It’s important customers use the filter provided, as lead found in drinking water can pose significant health risks,” city environment division director Michelle Warywoda said Friday in a news release.
“This is especially important for homes with children under the age of six, pregnant women, or women planning a pregnancy.”
The cost of providing the filters is expected to be “significant,” but an exact amount wasn’t available Friday.
