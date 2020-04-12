Cool nights and slightly below daytime temperatures across Northwestern Ontario of late are making it easier for the region’s provincial hydro stations to manage spring water flows, Ontario Power Generation says.
“What we like to see is a nice slow (snow) melt,” OPG Northwest operations vice-president Paul Giardetti said Monday.
OPG’s 11 hydro stations in Northwestern Ontario are operated remotely from the utility’s Thunder Bay office, but they still require regular maintenance.
Giardetti said the utility began making plans in January to adapt its operations to the COVID-19 virus by keeping contractor visits to the power stations to a minimum, and making sure control rooms are well disinfected.
The largest regional OPG hydro facility is the Pine Portage station on the Nipigon River, which has a maximum output of 150 megawatts.
Though it seems like there has been much snow this winter, Giardetti said the snow pack in the bush in the vicinity of the utility’s hydro stations is about average for this time of year.
In general, the utility draws down water from reservoirs in spring in order to make room for snow-melt water.
The high volume of water gives station turbines a workout, but the electricity generated by the hum of activity can’t be stored for the long term. Excess water is re-directed downstream by way of spillways.
“The (station’s) dams are well-built,” noted Giardetti.
OPG’s Northwestern Ontario generating stations, which include a wood-pellet fired plant in Atikokan, account for just 5.5 per cent of the utility’s total daily output of 17,000 megawatts.
But more than 85 per cent of electricity used in Northwestern Ontario comes from OPG power sources.
The process of managing the extra seasonal water can be trickier if heavy rains occur in late May or early June, Giardetti said.
According to the Lakehead Region Conservation Authority website, snow-pack conditions are normal and no flooding is currently expected.
On April 14, the public can participate in an OPG telephone discussion on water management on the Kaministiquia River.
Participants can take part by calling 1-877-229-8493. The ID code is 114208. The discussion starts at 6:30 p.m.
