Less than average rainfall amounts in June helped stabilize water levels in rural areas west of Thunder Bay that were ravaged by spring floods.
A Lake of the Woods control board bulletin this week said the drier weather has reduced water flows to lakes in the Kenora and Rainy River districts, allowing them to peak.
“Rainy Lake and Lake of the Woods levels remain exceptionally high, but significant reductions in levels are expected in July and August on these two lakes, should dry conditions persist,” the bulletin said.
Lac Seul and Namakan Lake “are very close to their normal range for this time of year,” the bulletin added.
Across the region that the control board monitors, mean rainfall amounts in June “were very consistently between 50-100 millimetres,” the bulletin said.
Meanwhile, in Kenora, municipal roads impacted by spring floods have been repaired and reopened.
“We still have high water in the urban areas, with water over some roads, but no closures,” city corporate services director Heather Pihulak said Friday.
