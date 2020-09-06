It was ideal conditions for water sport enthusiasts on Aug. 18 as kite boarders and wind surfers took full advantage of the warm breeze at the Mission Island Conservation area.
“Right now we’ve got a gift from Mother Superior happening,” said wind surfer Dan Cava. “We’ve probably got 15-20 knot winds that are south-southwest that’s powering up just beautifully . . . that lake’s gorgeous. This doesn’t happen all the time.
Cava says they have a gang of about 20 people who kiteboard, windsurf, kayak, canoe and swim in the area.
“It’s a beautiful spot,” he said. “That’s why this is one of the best places on earth to windsurf.”
Further out on the waves, kite boarders Sean Ladouceur and Larry Richards sped along becoming airborne and landing gracefully.
“The boys are out on their kites and having a blast,” said Cava.
“These two guys right now kite boarding are probably two of the best in Canada and if you watch closely you will see one of them will probably get air. . . they are good competition for each other.”
Cava explained that the two were “literally flying that kite” and it lifts them into the air.
“They have to be able to pilot that kite, fly it like a wing and be able to land again without killing themselves,” he said. “It’s not easy to do, it takes a lot of effort and practice.”
With the choppy wave calling, Cava picked up his windsurfer and headed waist deep into the lake before jumping up on his board.
“I’ve got to hit (the waves) again, it’s too nice to miss,” he laughed.
