An unknown sheen in the water reservoir system has forced Neskantaga First Nation to shut down their water system.
“Once again, our community is dealing with another water treatment issue,” said Chief Chris Moonias, in a news release.
“Although this one may be different from the ones we’ve seen in the past — it is still dehumanizing to have to ask for portable showers, portable water heaters, wet wipes and other hygienic and sanitary supplies during this crisis. What country do we live in again and which other community asks for supplies to address the fact that they don’t have water?”
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.