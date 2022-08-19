The world of adventure, discovery and science is coming to Thunder Bay’s waterfront this weekend with a visit by The Great Northern Ontario Roadshow.
The roadshow is billed as a showcase for northern attractions, both natural and public tourist attractions.
Businesses and vendors will be taking part along with Science North science shows to watch, live entertainment and interactive activities for all ages.
The event, presented by Science North, is touring across 50 communities and is expected to attract 70,000 visitors.
Comedian and storyteller Ron Kanutski will be the master of ceremonies for all Great Northern Ontario Roadshow events.
The roadshow runs Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Marina Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.