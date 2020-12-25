A southern Ontario man has been fined $6,500 and banned from hunting for six months for shooting at a moose decoy at night near Nipigon two years ago.
A provincial investigation determined that on Oct. 23, 2019, Waterloo resident Javid Laghai Bonabi fired a “high-powered rifle” at a decoy that had been set up by conservation officers on Black Sturgeon Road.
Investigators said Bonabi stepped out of a pickup truck and fired the rifle down the road. Life-like decoys are often set up in areas where there have been reports of hunters shooting down roadways, which is illegal in Ontario.
Bonabi pleaded guilty last month in Thunder Bay court. He was fined $4,500 for careless hunting, $1,500 for hunting unlawfully at night and $500 for having a loaded firearm in a vehicle, a provincial news release said this week.
Tips about suspected hunting violations can be made by calling 1-877-847-7667.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.