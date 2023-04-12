A water safety statement for Thunder Bay, Neebing, Oliver Paipoonge, Shuniah, O’Connor, Conmee, Gillies and Dorion has been issued by the Lakehead Region Conservation Authority.
The recent above-average temperatures means the spring melt has started. Water levels and flows in area watercourses are within the normal seasonal range but above average snowpack remains on the ground, especially in rural areas.
The LRCA warns the continued spring melt is anticipated to result in a rise in flowing water and waterways as well as ponding in low-lying areas and areas with frozen culverts and blocked ditches.
The public is reminded to pay attention to local forecasts and use caution in and around waterways as there are high flows and unstable, slippery banks.
Children and pets should be kept away from all waterways.
Flooding is not expected.
LRCA staff will continue to monitor conditions and send out any addition messages if warranted.
