The Shandruk family — mom Kelly, son Brantley, daughter Hadley and dad Richard — displays a poster with the message “We are all in this together” on the window of their home’s door.

 The Chronicle-Journal/Sandi Krasowski

The Chronicle-Journal and its sponsors are running a series of pages that can be put up in windows and doorways to show your community solidarity as we all cope with the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions that are in place to keep our neighbours safe.

Page sponsors this week include Sullivan & Associates Clinical Psychology, The Power Centre, Marostica Subara, and Thunder Bay-area MPs Patty Hajdu and Marcus Powlowski.

Put all of them up on windows to show neighbours and those who pass by that you’re with them.

