The residents and staff of Shelter House Thunder Bay are settling back in after a fire at an adjacent building caused an evacuation of the emergency shelter on Sunday.
The shelter was filled with smoke late Sunday evening as firefighters battled the blaze at the former Odd Fellows Hall on May Street.
The fire at the vacant building burned well into Monday evening and the investigation is now in the hands of the Office of the Fire Marshal.
Shelter House residents were initially placed on city buses Sunday evening before the Airlane hotel offered one of its ballrooms to house clients overnight.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.