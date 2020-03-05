Bare food shelves

Michelle Jordan, executive director of Shelter House Thunder Bay, stands in the emergency shelter’s kitchen on Wednesday next to bare shelves. Shelter staff had to throw out all of its perishable food after a fire at the adjacent former Odd Fellows Hall earlier this week.

 Jodi Lundmark

The residents and staff of Shelter House Thunder Bay are settling back in after a fire at an adjacent building caused an evacuation of the emergency shelter on Sunday.

The shelter was filled with smoke late Sunday evening as firefighters battled the blaze at the former Odd Fellows Hall on May Street.

The fire at the vacant building burned well into Monday evening and the investigation is now in the hands of the Office of the Fire Marshal.

Shelter House residents were initially placed on city buses Sunday evening before the Airlane hotel offered one of its ballrooms to house clients overnight.

See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.

Tags

Recommended for you