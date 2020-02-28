When Thunder Bay hosts a large event, it does it well, and this week the spotlight is on the community and the athletes who are aiming for gold in the Special Olympics Canada Winter Games.
Doug Henry, the games manager, said it kicked off with a spectacular opening ceremony Tuesday night, and the level of excitement continues.
“It was really fantastic — emotional really,” he said.
Henry told The Chronicle-Journal on Thursday that organizers are overjoyed with the support from the community.
