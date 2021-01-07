Mild winter weather makes for good time on swing

Dmitry Grebtsov, left, and Mila Grebtsova, right, give their children Rita, seated left, and Vadim, seated right, a push on the swing at Hillcrest Park on Wednesday. Spring-like temperatures were great for an afternoon family outing.

 Sandi Krasowski

Thunder Bay has been experiencing a spring-like mild stretch since Dec. 30, and according to Gerald Cheng, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, the balmy temperatures should remain for at least another week.

“We got into this weather pattern where there is a traffic jam at the jet stream level,” said Cheng. “What we are stuck with, we will be stuck with for some time.”

See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.

Tags

Recommended for you