Thunder Bay’s safe drug injection site is seeing a large decrease in
the number of people using the site since the COVID-19 pandemic struck
the community and that’s a concern to clinic managers.
Supervisor of consumption and treatment services at PATH525, Brad King,
said they saw 60 per cent less people access the site, located within
the NorWest Community Health Centres building on Simpson Street between
March and April and a 30 per cent decrease in users in just the first
two weeks of May.
