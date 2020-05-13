Entrance to drug injection site

Brad King, supervisor of consumption and treatment services at PATH525,

and registered nurse Christina Henry, stand near the entrance of

NorWest Community Health Centres on Tuesday.

 Submitted photo

Thunder Bay’s safe drug injection site is seeing a large decrease in

the number of people using the site since the COVID-19 pandemic struck

the community and that’s a concern to clinic managers.

Supervisor of consumption and treatment services at PATH525, Brad King,

said they saw 60 per cent less people access the site, located within

the NorWest Community Health Centres building on Simpson Street between

March and April and a 30 per cent decrease in users in just the first

two weeks of May.

