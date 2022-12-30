The Township of Gillies went off to a rough start in 2022 when a snowstorm decimated the community during the first week of April.
A state of emergency was declared with power being knocked out for four days in some places as a heavy, wet snow descended on Gillies.
Township of Gillies Reeve Wendy Wright and her council gathered volunteers, going to work right away.
“We had that emergency in the beginning of April,” said Wright, whose reeve position was acclaimed in the October municipal election. “We got the huge dump of heavy, wet (snow) and pretty much our communications were down, hydro was down throughout the majority of the township. For some people, they were out for about four days. That was rough.
“We did (declare a state of emergency). For us it was more of a human emergency where we were going out door-to-door to make sure everybody was OK. Supply gas for generators and the fire team and the volunteers. The volunteer first responders, everybody went out to check on people.”
The state of emergency was lifted shortly thereafter, but the township is still dealing with the aftermath of the worst stretch of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re still trying to get back to figuring out how to arrange some pandemic stuff because the policies need to change now because they’re not coming directly now from the provincial government,” Wright said. “Because of the pandemic, though, we have our whole office set up for people to work from home. Oftentimes because of winter weather, it does end up that people can’t get into work or can’t get into a meeting. That’s kind of beneficial in a backwards kind of way.
“We were actually sworn in virtually because there was a snowstorm that day.”
Gillies council remained virtually the same as Wright was acclaimed and incumbent councillors Rudy Buitenhuis, Bill Groenheide and Elizabeth Jones were re-elected along with political newcomer Daniel Vanlenthe, whose chimney sweep business has been a staple in South Gillies for over two decades.
The jewel of the community is the annual Hymers Fall Fair during the Labour Day weekend in September. After two muted celebrations due to the pandemic, the fair had all the cowbells and whistles back this year as approximately 8,700 attended the two-day agricultural festival.
“Oh my gosh, it was crazy,” Wright said. “It was so busy in a good way. It was wonderful how busy and people were really happy.
“We started hearing throughout the summer from other agricultural societies how busy they were. The (Canadian Lakehead Exhibition) and also Murillo Fall Fair, we heard how busy they were where they had lineups everywhere for food and everybody was there.
“We were a little worried, maybe, that it was like ‘Well, are people going to come?’ And boy, did they come. People are just itching to get out. Most people were walking around with a smile even if they were waiting in line for a long time to get a lemonade.
“It was great to see so many people enjoying themselves and enjoying different types of music and it made us all really excited on the (Hymers Agricultural Society) board to thinking of ‘What can we do next year?’”
For 2023, the Gillies council will be working on drawing up a contemporary official plan while implementing new zoning bylaws, updating their asset management plan and looking at more recreational activities, including the possibility of opening up hiking trails off of Highway 595 that need to be cleared and were used by the community in the early 1980s.
