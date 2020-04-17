Obstacles are crushing dream weddings for many brides who were in the midst of planning their special day, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
From social distance restrictions and travel bans, to venue and catering service closures, wedding plans are hanging in limbo as everyone waits to see the impact of the coronavirus.
Wedding planner Shalini Misir, owner of Maid For The Bride Inc., says she is getting calls from all her brides, but they are not at the point of where they are completely rescheduling and replanning a different wedding.
