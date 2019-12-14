Lakehead Public Schools and the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board are among the boards being targeted for walkouts next Wednesday as labour conflict with the provincial government continues.
High school teachers in 10 school boards across Ontario will hold a one-day strike next week — the third in a series of strikes amid tense contract talks.
The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation said the job action will take place on Wednesday in certain boards, while teachers in other boards will hold information pickets in front of schools and provincial politicians’ offices.
Union president Harvey Bischof said since the last day of bargaining on Dec. 3, they have seen no change in the Progressive Conservative government’s plan to increase class sizes and institute mandatory e-learning.
“We hope that the (Doug) Ford government is ready to negotiate a fair deal,” Bischof said in a statement. “A deal that is good for students, good for education workers, good for teachers, and good for our province. But if not, we’re ready to fight for their future, and we will use every tool available to us to do so.”
The union has talks with the government scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.
In addtion to the Lakehead District School Board and Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board, Wednesday’s strike will affect district school boards for Lambton Kent, Thames Valley, Waterloo Region, Waterloo Catholic, York Region, York Catholic, Halton and Kawartha Pine Ridge.
The strike would not affect schools in the Aurora Borealis Catholic District School Board. The French-language Catholic board runs Franco-Superior elementary school and La Verendrye high school in Thunder Bay, as well as several other elementary schools throughout Thunder Bay District.
