The annual Nipigon Blueberry Blast is over after a busy, successful weekend.
As fast as someone said “blueberries available,” they were gone, leaving many people looking to buy. There are still berries in the bush and a few locals still picking, so there will be more berries for sale.
It all started on Friday and included a spaghetti supper at St. Mary’s church and 1980s dance at the legion, then a pancake breakfast on Saturday morning cooked up by Jon and Dena Lowman and members of Grace United Church, music both afternoons on the outside stage, and a visit by MPP Lise Vaugeois, who stopped in at the museum to congratulate curator Betty Brill on helping keep it going for 50 years and on her retirement this summer.
Kudos to Gary Gross, his wife Betty, his workers and the township workers who were busy from Friday to early Monday setting up and taking down. All Blast-goers appreciated the food truck from Thunder Bay that served all types of bannock, burgers, fries and hot dogs.
The Blueberry Blast has always been a social time when people meet and greet each other after being away.
One such visitor was Lois Gagnon, from Thunder Bay, who at age 92 comes annually hoping to talk to people who knew her many siblings, such as her brother Joe Gagnon.
