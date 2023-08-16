Last weekend was one of the busiest ones in Red Rock.
The Live from the Rock Folk Festival started to receive their first attendees last Thursday, and businesses noticed the increase of clientele through the weekend.
A great lineup and other activities to enjoy were offered to all the attendees thanks to the committed efforts of volunteers, organizers, sponsors and government.
But the festival wasn’t the only event happening last weekend.
The Township of Red Rock hosted the 40th Paju Mountain Run on Saturday.
The Paju Mountain Run is a 12-kilometre run which takes participants around the community of Red Rock, 715 feet up the Paju Mountain and back down again.
This year there were 17 participants — 10 runners in the competitive race and seven participants in the non-competitive race.
Everything was ready for walkers to start at 8.30 a.m. and they were followed by runners at 9 a.m. Mayor Darquise Robinson made the call for both groups to start the race.
The winners were:
• 1st place and overall fastest male was former local, Jon Belanger.
• 2nd place and overall fastest female was Jennifer Pasiciel, from Thunder Bay.
• 3rd place and fastest in veteran category was John Martinsen, from Thunder Bay.
• Top Male: Jon Belanger, 53:49.
• Top Female: Jennifer Pasiciel, 57:12.
• Open Female Gold: Jamie Thompson, 1:26:13.
• Senior Female Gold: Jennifer Pasiciel, 57:02.
• Senior Female Silver: Tara Rooney, 1:09:11.
• Masters Female Gold: Michelle McChristie, 1:04:46.
• Veteran Female Gold: Rita Pasiciel, 1:19:18.
• Senior Male Gold: Jon Belanger, 53:49.
• Veteran Male Gold: John Martinson, 58:00.
• Veteran Male Silver: Nicholas Rajchevich, 1:07:53.
• Veteran Male Bronze: Michael Iwachewski, 1:08:22.
Twenty-nine volunteers helped make the event possible along with the OPP Auxiliary, which helped with traffic at Highway 628 crossing, and the Red Rock Public Works Department.
The Legion Ladies Auxiliary provided participants and volunteers with a lunch and local business Sweet Treats and More provided a cake to celebrate 40 years of the Paju.
And of course, the generous support of local and regional businesses who sponsored the event through financial donations, in kind donations, and the donations of prizes: BMI Group, Brennen Ford Nipigon, Cheatles LLP, CFNO, Countdown Escape Rooms, Debbie Harris-Shallow (Massage), Downtown Fitness, Fresh Air Experience, JML Engineering, Live from the Rock Folk Festival, Makkinga Contracting, Mallons, McSweeney and Associates, MNP, OCWA – Ontario Clean Water Agency, Red Rock Indian Band - Lake Helen Gas and Variety, Rexall Nipigon, RJ Burnside, Saunders Foodland, Serendipity Gardens Café, S.A.N.D. – Such A Nice Day Adventures, TBT Engineering, Twigs in Bloom and Wellness Lab.
• • •
There is one more TD Summer Reading Club Activity Day left in the calendar, happening on Aug. 17 from 3-4 p.m. at the Red Rock Public Library. Snacks sponsored by Nip-Rock Renovations will be provided to the attendees.
Be sure to bring your TD Summer Reading Club notebook to track your reading progress, receive stickers, and win prizes.
Also hosted by the library, the Red Rock Public Library’s Annual Teddy Bear Picnic is scheduled for Aug. 24 from 3-4 p.m. Grab your favourite teddy bear and blanket, and join at the library for games, pictures, snacks and fuzzy fun.
Snacks and refreshments will be provided by The Friends of The Red Rock Public Library.
• • •
The Red Rock Legion Branch 226 will be hosting a Karaoke Night on Aug. 29 at 9 p.m. Remember that karaoke is about having fun and not necessarily about having a great voice, so don’t be shy and come out and support the legion.
Until next time.
