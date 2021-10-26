A Niagara region man was injured in what police say was a shooting incident on Thunder Bay’s south side on Saturday.
Thunder Bay police responded to a reported weapons incident around 8:20 p.m. to the 300 block of South May Street.
The victim was taken to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre by paramedics for further treatment of his injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.
Police presence may remain in the area as the scene is processed.
No arrests have been made.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.