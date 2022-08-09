Summer winds continue to pick up the cooler than normal Superior waters, making some visitors happy to escape the heat from down south.
Our U.S. boater traffic has increased slightly after seeing little over the past two seasons; it's a pleasant change.
With the lighthouse site in full swing, tourists are arriving all the time, especially on the weekly charters where visitors can enjoy the rich environment. Many, of course, come for the lighthouse attraction but are quickly diverted to the outstanding natural beauty that surrounds the island and its inhabitants.
Pt. Porphyry Island not only is the point of the island but also signals the start of an archipelago of islands stretching 100 kilometres to the east across the north shore.
Families are returning with kites in hand to test the winds of the lake and obtain a memorable snapshot of going to fly a kite.
The MacLean and de Bakker families spent a night in the main keeper's dwelling with six children, a dog and four grownups.
Like the week before, the lawn turned into tent city, with little ones bedding down under the stars, which was periodically interrupted by a flashing light from the tower.
As the keeper of the light and managing director for Canadian Lighthouses of Lake Superior, I am thankful for our visiting host keepers and artist in residence with the role that they play enhancing the activity.
Keeper, Rose Hansmeyer, was on duty painting anything that required a dash of red paint and inadvertently put a thread of red in her own hair. Not necessarily the type of souvenir that you'd like to come home with but maybe a right of passage?
Marlene Coffey, our artist in residence, was busy creating painted fridge-magnets. Visitors were invited to make a donation and take home a hand-crafted memento. How special is your day when you bring something home that was actually created by an island artisan?
This week while visiting the Trowbridge Lighthouse, I managed to see some beautiful white roses and arctic-alpine disjunct on the grounds. From the island you could see vessels transiting from Thunder Bay towards Passage Island, possibly venturing as far as the Atlantic Ocean or beyond.
Also just off of Silver Islet I could see the majestic Viking Cruise Lines with its tentacles reaching out as different expeditions took to the water.
Many visitors ventured to the mainland and thought that the hamlet was just an island. In talking with tour guides Tom and Todd, who take people down the Silver Islet Avenue and up to the Sea Lion, the reaction to the area has been very respectful, with lots of questions and interest.
These visitors are looking deeper into the significance of the area and exploring one of the more popular destinations on the itinerary.
The girls from the Builders on Superior Shore convened once again on the island for a final session of the season. This time around the girls will be building a bench for hikers to stop and take a rest. Last night, the girls travelled around the site looking for some clues so that they could complete a scavenger hunt. It was fun to watch them unravel the clues and to reach the end of their challenge.
Having families, boaters, artists and children visiting the lighthouse grounds and site makes for a well-rounded adventure for everyone.
Sails filled with wind, laughter and good times, how fortunate we are to share in these nautical experiences and to live on one of the largest fresh water lakes in the world. Time to get back to some lighthouse chores and split some more wood for tonight's campfire.
Paul Morralee is the managing director of the Canadian Lighthouses of Lake Superior. He'll be sharing stories from Point Porphyry Island Light Station throughout the summer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.