NorWest Community Health Centres has expanded its food box program to include wellness checks on its clients.
The health centre’s outreach team has been moving through the community connecting with individuals, families in need, people with mental health or addictions, people who are vulnerably housed and isolated seniors.
“There is hardship for everyone right now, yet we still see people stepping up,” said Michelle Kolobutin, co-ordinator of the harm reduction program and managed alcohol program, in a news release. “This is a community taking care of its community — the level of care and generosity circulating is significant.”
NorWest has received funding from the Thunder Bay COVID-19 Community Relief Fund, and Kolobutin said that funding has been essential to the work their team is doing.
“The smiles, tears of appreciation and relief that people have when we are able to bring them much needed items is unforgettable,” she said.
Now along with the food boxes, clients will get a wellness check phone call from a community health worker or staff member.
From the calls, other needs were identified, including the need to interact with someone and share stories or answer questions about COVID-19.
The centre is also conducting home visits for prenatal and medical care and delivering items like insulation, puffers, medication, diapers, formula, pet food and children’s activity packages.
“We have seen many single grandparents caring for several grandchildren,” said Kolobutin. “They have struggled with going to do tasks such as getting groceries and supplies, so we find ways to support them.”
The outreach team responds to 125 clients per week and has delivered supports to 221 children and 517 adults.
