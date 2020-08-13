Red Lake's mayor is continuing to urge area residents to evacuate as fire crews continue to fight to keep the forest fire threatening the Northwestern community from spreading.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the blaze formally known as Red Lake 49 had grown to 750 hectares and was about 2.5 kilometres away from the Buffalo area of the municipality.
"Heading into the third day of fighting this fire, firefighters were hoping (Wednesday) lighter winds would allow them a chance to limit the fire spread in the direction of the town site as well as the direction of Highway 105," said Chris Marchand, information officer with the Ministry of Natural Resources and ForestryÕs aviation, forest fires and emergency services.
