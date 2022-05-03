Glenys Rae Huskie passed away on Sept. 25, 2020 at the age of 85, but her beautiful smile lives on in photographs and memories.
She was predeceased by her husband John William (Jack) Huskie in 2016 and although Glenys and Jack did not have any of their own children, Glenys’s children were her cats — she loved them.
When Legacy Giving Thunder Bay sat down to speak with Glenys’s sister Dona and her great niece, Karie, they were still floored by her generosity. Glenys did what we all hope we can do through our estate when we pass away, she took care of her family.
But she also took care of her community by donating to 10 local charities through her will.
Karie told us that “. . . my aunt never let on as to how she planned to distribute her estate and we were surprised, to say the least, because she used to joke that she planned to leave it all to the cats.”
Both Karie and Dona also told us that Glenys’s hobbies and interests were centred around giving. She gave many hours volunteering her time and was awarded the Thunder Bay Good Citizen Award.
If she wasn’t volunteering, she could also be found knitting items and donating them to fundraisers.
As Glenys’s estate executor, Karie was grateful that her aunt had a will so she could make sure her aunt’s wishes were honoured. To be an executor for a loved one’s estate can be a very demanding process; however, dealing with a loved ones passing without a will can be much worse.
Talking about dying, estate planning and will making is not always the easiest conversation, but it is a responsible conversation.
Legacy Giving Thunder Bay encourages you to speak to your professional advisors, including financial planners and lawyers, and possibly consider leaving a gift to your charity of choice — or to 10 charities like Glenys.
In memory of S. Sgt. Glenys Rae Huskie, CD (ret’d) — volunteer, charitable heart and a cat lover.
Legacy Giving Thunder Bay is a partnership of local charities that promotes, educates and encourages people in our communities to leave a lasting legacy through a gift in their will.
The month of May is Leave a Legacy Month, which is national public awareness month to encourage people to leave a gift to their cherished charity or charities in their estate plans — will or otherwise. No gift is too big or too small when it comes to supporting the charity you care about.
For more information, go online at www.legacygivingthunderbay.ca.
