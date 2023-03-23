Provincial police are trying to locate two snowmobiles that were stolen earlier this month from a property near Fort Frances.
Police said the two machines — both 2016 Skidoo Tundras — were removed from an Oakwood Road property in Alberton Township sometime between March 8 and March 21.
Both sleds are white in colour, with wide skis, tinted windshields and storage bags. An Otter sleigh was also stolen, police said.
Anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.