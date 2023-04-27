Whitesand First Nation is adding its voice to a growing list of Northwestern Ontario communities that claim the province is failing to ensure Indigenous interests are being fully consulted in advance of mining exploration.
“Mining is proceeding at an advanced pace without ensuring the concerns, participation and inclusion of First Nations are part of a meaningful partnership or strategy,” Whitesand Chief Allan Gustafson said this week in a news release.
Whitesand, which is located about 250 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, says there are about 10 exploration companies that are currently conducting operations on its traditional “homelands.”
The community says it’s concerned about Ontario’s Bill 71, known as the proposed Building More Mines Act, which aims to speed up the process of getting mines approved and into operation.
Mines Minister George Pirie, a former Timmins mayor and senior mining executive, has said the current approvals system takes too long, although he has said that Indigenous rights need to be respected when mining projects are being developed.
Earlier this month, a consortium of First Nations northwest of Thunder Bay attended the legislature to voice concerns about the so-called “free-entry” system, which permits companies to explore on Crown land without first notifying Indigenous communities.
Consortium members said First Nations often learn about the existence of mining claims on their traditional territory only after they’ve been staked.
In the legislature, Indigenous Affairs Minister Greg Rickford didn’t address the free-entry system directly, but said many remote First Nations are supportive of mining projects because of their connection to future infrastructure development in remote communities, such as all-weather roads. In his news release this week, Gustafson said the province’s approach to consulting with First Nations about mining development has been “minimal.”
