The risk of grass and forest fires is creeping up in most parts of Northwestern Ontario, provincial officials warned Friday.
“The hazard is high across the Northwest, with the exception of the Nipigon sector, which is showing mostly moderate hazard conditions,” Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services agency regional spokesman Chris Marchand said.
There were no active fires on Friday, which was consistent with what has so far been a light season for forest fires.
By this time in 2021, more than 415,000 hectares had been burned across the province, compared to nearly 2,400 ha for the same period this year.
