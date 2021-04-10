The leaves aren’t even on the trees yet, but provincial officials are already reporting forest fires in some parts of Northwestern Ontario.
The province’s Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services department said Friday it’s monitoring three fires in the Kenora and Dryden areas.
The largest blaze — Kenora No. 2 near Wabaseemoong First Nation — was pegged at 12 hectares. That fire was deemed to be under control Friday, a department spokesman said.
The cause of the fires, which are under investigation, “are unknown at this time,” the spokesman said.
The department said about half of the fires reported last year were caused by human activity.
Forest fire season began on April 1. Last week, the province said it’s not currently contemplating a spring ban on outdoor burning. Many parts of the Northwest received rain on Friday.
A spring burn ban was implemented last year to reduce the workload on provincial emergency crews during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
