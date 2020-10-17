With two weeks to go until the official end of forest-fire season, provincial statistics compiled so far show a significant drop in the amount of area burned compared to previous years, although there were still plenty of fires.
As of Friday, about 155 square kilometres had been burned compared to nearly 2,700 square kilometres for the same period in 2019. The 10-year average for the period is just under 1,630 square kilometres, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.
