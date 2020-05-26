Two new small forest fires sparked up on Monday, with one being
extinguished by firefighter crews, and another being classified as
under control, provincial officials said.
The fire that was put out was located on “steep terrain” northwest of
Marathon just southwest of Highway 17.
The second fire, considered under control, is located in the remote
north at Muskrat Dam First Nation, about 500 kilometres northwest of
Thunder Bay.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The
Chronicle-Journal
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.