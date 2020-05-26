Two new small forest fires sparked up on Monday, with one being

extinguished by firefighter crews, and another being classified as

under control, provincial officials said.

The fire that was put out was located on “steep terrain” northwest of

Marathon just southwest of Highway 17.

The second fire, considered under control, is located in the remote

north at Muskrat Dam First Nation, about 500 kilometres northwest of

Thunder Bay.

