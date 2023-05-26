.Three new forest fires popped up in the Red Lake and Kenora districts late Thursday, as the fire hazard ranged from “high to extreme” across much of Northwestern Ontario.
According to the province’s Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services (AFFES) agency, the largest active fire is north of Red Lake in the remote Opasquia Provincial Park, which contains a 690-hectare blaze that is being “observed” and not actively fought.
None of the new fires, most of which are small, are threatening any communities, the agency said.
On Wednesday, another fire, about two hectares in size, was confirmed 55 km east of the Municipality of Red Lake, on the eastern shoreline of Trout Lake, an agency spokeswoman said.
“The fire hazard is high to extreme across most of the Northwest region with some pockets of moderate hazard around Thunder Bay, Fort Frances and areas along Highway 622,” she said.
“Some extreme fire hazard areas surround Red Lake and near the Manitoba border,” she added.
Since forest-fire season officially began on April 1, about 40 fires have ignited across the province, with more than half of those occurring in the Northwest.
The 10-year province-wide average by this time of year is just under 130 fires being recorded.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.